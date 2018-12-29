Alan Williams: Posts 20-20 double-double in win
Williams tallied 28 points (11-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 21 rebounds and three assists in the 126-120 win over the Herd on Friday.
That's Williams second 20-plus rebounding outing in December, as the center registered 27 in the category against the Red Claws two weeks ago. Easily one of the most dominant players at his position in the G League, Williams has outplayed his opposition to the point where he seems like a strong candidate to join his NBA affiliate at some point down the road.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...