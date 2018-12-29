Williams tallied 28 points (11-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 21 rebounds and three assists in the 126-120 win over the Herd on Friday.

That's Williams second 20-plus rebounding outing in December, as the center registered 27 in the category against the Red Claws two weeks ago. Easily one of the most dominant players at his position in the G League, Williams has outplayed his opposition to the point where he seems like a strong candidate to join his NBA affiliate at some point down the road.