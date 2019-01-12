Nets' Alan Williams: Nears double-double in nine minutes
Williams contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Raptors.
Williams had the lowest minute total among the 12 Nets who saw the floor in this one. However, he nearly managed a double-double in this his first appearance of the season. The absences of Jared Dudley (hamstring) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) may explain why Williams was called upon, but he made the most of his playing time, and coach Kenny Atkinson is known for relying on a deep rotation.
