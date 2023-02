Johnson logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during the Herd's 115-111 win against Westchester on Wednesday.

Johnson logged a double-double during each of his first three games with the Herd. Since his G League trade for Brandon Randolph, he has averaged 14.4 points and 11.6 rebounds.