Johnson logged 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 35 minutes during the Herd's 123-122 win at Texas on Friday.

Johnson was demoted to substitute with the return of Iverson Molinar (hip). Yet, he was their best player as they logged a much-needed win. While expected to be part of the Herd's starting lineup again, Johnson will be valuable regardless of what role he serves.