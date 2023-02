Johnson logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Wisconsin's 144-133 loss to Windy City on Friday.

Rob Edwards and AJ Green may have been Wisconsin's best scorers Friday, but Johnson compensated for that by being the Herd's best rebounder and distributor in spite of their loss. Though unlikely to continue distributing the ball like he did Friday, Johnson would be one of the G League's premium options if able to do so.