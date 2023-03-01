Johnson logged four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during the Herd's 120-106 win against Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Johnson was one assist short of logging a double-double, but not in the way that would normally be expected. He recorded the other 10-plus tally with rebounds instead of points scored. Johnson was the preferred backcourt partner to Lindell Wigginton, which could continue if Iverson Molinar remains out, like he was Tuesday via coach's decision.