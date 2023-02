Johnson logged 31 points (14-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during the Herd's 141-130 win over Capital City on Friday.

Johnson has his sixth consecutive double-double. He is expected to continue being Wisconsin's best option unless the team receives Sandro Mamukelashvili from its NBA affiliate, which happens occasionally but not for an extended period before he gets promoted.