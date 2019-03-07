Antonius Cleveland: Slots into starting lineup
Cleveland posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assists in the 107-92 win over the Herd on Wednesday.
That followed a 23-point outing Sunday off the bench, which likely was the reason the forward factored into the starting rotation Wednesday. Rarely used throughout the 2017-18 season, Cleveland has thrived in his role with Santa Cruz this campaign and figures to be a major rotational piece for the roster throughout the conclusion of the season.
