Cleveland tallied 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Monday's win over Iowa.

The guard reached the 20-point mark for the first time in five games while also contributing superbly in other areas to cap off another strong performance. Across eight games played currently in the G League with the Blue, Cleveland is averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.