Cleveland had 17 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block during Monday's loss to Long Island.

Cleveland reached the 17-point mark for a fourth time this season and first time since Feb. 22 against Iowa. However, Cleveland struggled from three once again and now over his past seven games, the Southeast Missouri product is shooting just 26 percent. Cleveland is currently posting 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per outing.