Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Tallies 16 points, 11 boards Sunday
Cleveland double-doubled in a G League contest against Agua Caliente on Sunday, totaling 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Cleveland continued his run of consistent double-digit scoring for Texas; he has totaled between 11 and 21 points in each of his last nine games. Sunday's double-double was his 11th of the season and first since Feb. 19.
