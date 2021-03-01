Cleveland tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during Saturday's win over Delaware.

Although struggling from three-point range once again, Cleveland finished in double figures for the fourth time over his past five outings. Cleveland is shooting just 14.3 percent across his past five games from three. In 11 games played, Cleveland is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.