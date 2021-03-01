Cleveland tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during Saturday's win over Delaware.
Although struggling from three-point range once again, Cleveland finished in double figures for the fourth time over his past five outings. Cleveland is shooting just 14.3 percent across his past five games from three. In 11 games played, Cleveland is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
More News
-
Antonius Cleveland: Strong outing in win•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Drops 22 and seven in win•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Dominant in win Thursday•
-
Antonius Cleveland: Will report to G League bubble•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Tallies 16 points, 11 boards Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Collects double-double Wednesday•