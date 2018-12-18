Rivers is no longer expected to sign with the Grizzlies, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Rivers was originally expected to sign with the Grizzlies after being waived by the Suns, but the deal apparently fell through. It's unclear where the veteran guard will latch on at this point. Through 29 games, Rivers is averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 23.6 minutes.