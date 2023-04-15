Rivers played the final three minutes of Friday's 120-95 win over the Thunder in a Play-In Game, recording two points (1-1 FG) and turning the ball over once.

After missing three straight games earlier in April, Rivers was cleared in advance of the regular-season finale April 9 versus the Pelicans, but didn't play in that contest. He remained on the bench Tuesday for Minnesota's loss to the Lakers in the first game of the Play-In Tournament, but Rivers got the chance to see some garbage-time run Friday. Even with two key rotation pieces in Jaden McDaniels (hand) and Naz Reid (wrist) out indefinitely, Rivers doesn't look like he'll be a regular fixture on the second unit during Minnesota's upcoming first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Nuggets.