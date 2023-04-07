Rivers (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Rivers has missed the last four games due to a non-COVID illness, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Saturday. However, his status shouldn't significantly impact the Timberwolves' rotation.
