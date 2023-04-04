Rivers (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Nets.
Rivers will join Jaylen Nowell (knee) on the sidelines. Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have been getting a small handful of minutes as the backup guards in Minnesota lately.
