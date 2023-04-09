Rivers (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Rivers is in danger of missing a sixth straight game due to an illness. Jaylen Nowell (ankle) is also questionable, so if both backup guards are ruled out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin would continue to see increased run behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards.
