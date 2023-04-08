Rivers (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Rivers' absence will mark his fifth straight due to an illness. His only chance to return prior to the playoffs will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Deemed questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Remains out•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Status uncertain Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Inactive Friday•