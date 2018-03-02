Brandon Rush: 10-day deal expires
Rush's 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers has expired and he will not be signed to a second, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Rush never ended up seeing action with Portland. He'll likely hope to latch on with another team.
