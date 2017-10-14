Brandon Rush: Waived by Bucks
The Bucks decided to waive Rush (hamstring) on Saturday.
Rush failed to make much of an impression during the preseason, posting just 2.7 points across 11.3 minutes in three contests. He was competing against Gerald green for a depth wing role, but ultimately was unable to win the battle. It is unclear how much his hamstring injury played a factor in the decision. The veteran will now look for new opportunities elsewhere.
More News
-
Bucks' Brandon Rush: Out Friday•
-
Bucks' Brandon Rush: Joins Bucks on training camp deal•
-
Bucks' Brandon Rush: Signs deal with Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Sees uptick in minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Will start at shooting guard Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Will play Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...