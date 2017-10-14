Play

Brandon Rush: Waived by Bucks

The Bucks decided to waive Rush (hamstring) on Saturday.

Rush failed to make much of an impression during the preseason, posting just 2.7 points across 11.3 minutes in three contests. He was competing against Gerald green for a depth wing role, but ultimately was unable to win the battle. It is unclear how much his hamstring injury played a factor in the decision. The veteran will now look for new opportunities elsewhere.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball