Bucks' Brandon Rush: Signs deal with Bucks
Rush signed a contract with the Bucks on Monday, according to his agency, Priority Sports.
The details of the contract are yet to be revealed, but if Rush's contract is guaranteed for the 2017-18 season, the Bucks will have to make a roster move to clear a spot on the 15-man roster. Rush spent last season in Minnesota, where he appeared in 47 games and made 33 starts. The former Kansas star posted averages of just 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, though he did convert nearly 39 percent of his attempts from three-point range. The Bucks are a team in need of outside shooting, so if Rush does, indeed, stick around for the duration of the season, that's where most of his value would likely be realized.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Sees uptick in minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Will start at shooting guard Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Will play Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Probable Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Out with illness Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Brandon Rush: Held to five points in 19 minutes Monday•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...