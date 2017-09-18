Bucks' Brandon Rush: Signs deal with Bucks

Rush signed a contract with the Bucks on Monday, according to his agency, Priority Sports.

The details of the contract are yet to be revealed, but if Rush's contract is guaranteed for the 2017-18 season, the Bucks will have to make a roster move to clear a spot on the 15-man roster. Rush spent last season in Minnesota, where he appeared in 47 games and made 33 starts. The former Kansas star posted averages of just 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, though he did convert nearly 39 percent of his attempts from three-point range. The Bucks are a team in need of outside shooting, so if Rush does, indeed, stick around for the duration of the season, that's where most of his value would likely be realized.