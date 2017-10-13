Bucks' Brandon Rush: Out Friday
Rush won't play during Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons due to a right hamstring strain.
Rush should be considered questionable for the team's regular season opener. That said, he's unlikely to be fantasy relevant this season considering the Bucks' depth on the wing.
