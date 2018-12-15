Bucks' George Hill: Plays 24 minutes in Friday's win
Hill had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Hill struggled offensively but earned the most minutes among the five reserves who saw the floor. Khris Middleton (finger) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) were both sidelined for this one, but Hill will likely surpass the likes of fill-in starters Pat Connaughton and Tony Snell (in terms of playing time) once he settles in and gets up to speed.
