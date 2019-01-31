Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as available Thursday
Brogdon (chest) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Brogdon was sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a sternal contusion, but it doesn't appear to have been anything serious. Brogdon will take the floor as expected Thursday and should be a full go in Toronto.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...