Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed as available Thursday

Brogdon (chest) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Brogdon was sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a sternal contusion, but it doesn't appear to have been anything serious. Brogdon will take the floor as expected Thursday and should be a full go in Toronto.

