Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Nice scoring night Wednesday

Brogdon totaled 25 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 victory over the Kings.

Brogdon dropped at least 20 points for the second straight game, ending with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting. He has been able to up his scoring with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined and then on a minutes restriction, however, the lack of supporting numbers have been noticeable. Brogdon is fine to own in competitive leagues if you need points and threes on typically high efficiency, just don't expect too many defensive numbers.