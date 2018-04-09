Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will play 15-to-20 minutes Monday

Brogdon (quad) is expected to be limited to 15-to-20 minutes in his return for Monday's game against the Magic, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon will be playing in his first game since the All-Star break, so it's not all too surprising that the Bucks will bring him along slowly. The hope is likely to have Brogdon available in his full capacity prior to the first round of the playoffs, though that will ultimately depend on how the quad responds to the increase in activity over the next few days. Considering Brogdon will be limited, fantasy owners will likely want to temper expectations for the young guard in his return.