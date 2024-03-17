Beasley (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, but he's expected to play, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Beasley was in danger of missing back-to-back games due to back spasms, but it looks like he'll be good to go Sunday. It's been a struggle for the sharpshooter recently, as he's shooting just 35.4 percent from the field over his last eight appearances.