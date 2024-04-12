Beauchamp (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Beauchamp usually isn't very involved in the rotation, but there are some minutes up for grabs with both Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (adductor) out of the lineup.
