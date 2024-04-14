Beauchamp (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale in Orlando.
Beauchamp has not been part of the Bucks' regular rotation since Doc Rivers took over at head coach. Still, he will be available to provide depth at forward if needed.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Probable to face Orlando•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Scores seven points in return•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Available for Friday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Upgraded to probable•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Will remain sidelined Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Ruled out for Tuesday•