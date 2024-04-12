Beauchamp (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Beauchamp has been upgraded from questionable to probable, while Thanasis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) has gone from probable to questionable. Beauchamp hasn't played double-digit minutes at the NBA level since Jan. 17 but could see extended playing time Friday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (adductor) sidelined.