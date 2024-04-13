Beauchamp (ankle) played eight minutes and logged seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's 125-107 loss to the Thunder.

Beauchamp was back in action after missing the Bucks' previous four games with a left ankle sprain, but he wasn't featured in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation. The second-year wing didn't enter the game until 7:35 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Bucks were trailing by 18 points and had essentially conceded the victory to Oklahoma City. The Bucks are assured home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs but can still secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win Sunday over the Magic, so expect Beauchamp to remain outside of the rotation in the regular-season finale.