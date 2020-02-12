Play

Bucks' Marvin Williams: Making Milwaukee debut Wednesday

Williams will make his debut with Milwaukee on Wednesday against Indiana, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams, though, isn't expected to play significant minutes, as coach Mike Budenholzer mentioned that they'll ease the veteran into the rotation Wednesday against the Pacers. In 41 appearances with Charlotte this season, Williams averaged 19.7 minutes per contest.

