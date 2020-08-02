Williams (groin) is off the injury report for Sunday's contest against the Rockets.

Williams missed the Bucks' opener due to a strained left groin, but he'll be available for the second contest of the bubble restart. In his final 10 appearances before the break, he averaged 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.4 minutes. His return could signal fewer minutes for Sterling Brown, Robin Lopez and/or Ersan Ilyasova