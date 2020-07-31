Williams (groin) won't play in Friday's opener against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Williams will sit out while dealing with a strained left groin, which the team has deemed "moderate." The veteran's absence should be very short term. In his stead, Ersan Ilyasova could see extra run.
More News
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Not expected to play•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Gets rest Monday•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Logs 20 minutes against Indiana•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Making Milwaukee debut Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Active, likely won't play•