Williams (groin) is not expected to play in Friday's game against Boston.
Williams is still bothered by a strained left groin, which kept him out of the team's final scrimmage earlier in the week. The Bucks are in no danger of losing their grasp on the No. 1 seed, so they can afford to bring Williams along at his own pace.
