Williams announced his retirement from the NBA after the Bucks were eliminated by the Heat on Tuesday following Milwaukee's 103-94 loss in Game 5, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will step away from the game after 15 seasons in the NBA. After entering the professional ranks following his freshman season at North Carolina, Williams was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He began his career with the Hawks, with whom he played for seven seasons while averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He then spent two years in Utah before moving on to Charlotte and, eventually, Milwaukee. Though never an All-Star, Williams' longevity is rare, and he retires with the 90th-most games played and the 32nd-lowest turnover rate in NBA history.