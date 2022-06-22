Connaughton exercised his $5.7 million player option for the 2022-23 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Connaughton appeared in 65 games last year and averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game. The 2015 second-round pick was one of the few members of Milwaukee's backcourt that stayed relatively healthy throughout the season and garnered an increased role after the Bucks traded Donte DiVincenzo at the deadline. Per John Hollinger of The Athletic, Connaughton will be eligible to sign up to a four-year, $48 million extension starting in July.