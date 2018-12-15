Connaughton tallied six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Connaughton drew the start with Khris Middleton (finger) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) sidelined, and the 25-year-old wing finished with a season high in assists while swiping two steals for the third time through 23 appearances. Connaughton is managing career-high per-game averages across the board. Nevertheless, given the combination of the team's depth and Connaughton's inconsistent role, he's only worth targeting in deeper leagues.