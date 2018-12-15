Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Well-rounded line in Friday's win
Connaughton tallied six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Connaughton drew the start with Khris Middleton (finger) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) sidelined, and the 25-year-old wing finished with a season high in assists while swiping two steals for the third time through 23 appearances. Connaughton is managing career-high per-game averages across the board. Nevertheless, given the combination of the team's depth and Connaughton's inconsistent role, he's only worth targeting in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...