Lopez produced zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across two minutes during Tuesday's 146-122 victory over the Knicks.

Lopez saw two minutes during garbage time as the Bucks blew out the Knicks. As expected, Lopez doesn't feature in the rotation most nights, instead plying his trade as one of the best celebratory candidates in the league. Sadly, this does not translate to fantasy value.