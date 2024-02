The Kings waived Lopez after acquiring him from the Bucks earlier Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

The Kings acquired Lopez from the Bucks in exchange for cash considerations, but it's unsurprising to see Sacramento waiving him. Expect Lopez to try and sign with another franchise, but he'll likely be nothing more than a third-string center no matter where he lands. He appeared in 16 games for the Bucks this season, averaging just 4.1 minutes.