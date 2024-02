The Bucks are trading Lopez to Sacramento in exchange for cash considerations Thursday. The veteran big man is expected to be waived and become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lopez has received a minimal role for Milwaukee this season, averaging 1.1 points in 4.1 minutes across 16 appearances. If the veteran big man is released and clears waivers, he will likely look to join another franchise as a depth piece in the frontcourt.