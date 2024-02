Lopez recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Jazz.

Lopez made his first start of the season Saturday against Dallas but played just four minutes. He retreated to the bench for the second half of the back-to-back set and didn't generate much production. The 35-year-old hasn't been a consistent part of the Bucks' rotation in recent weeks.