Antetokounmpo will get a rare start at power forward in Friday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Antetokounmpo will start in place of his brother, Giannis (knee), as the Bucks will be without their entire usual starting lineup. He shined in his only other start this season by accumulating 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes.
