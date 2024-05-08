Antetokounmpo sustained a torn Achilles tendon and is set to undergo surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has a long road ahead of him, so there's a decent chance he won't be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season. He's also heading into free agency, and unfortunately, it's unlikely he'll receive many, if any, offers while recovering from one of the most devastating injuries in basketball.