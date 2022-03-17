Matthews contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 135-126 win over Sacramento.

Matthews made the most of his time on the court Wednesday, scoring eight points on only four shot attempts and grabbing his most rebounds since early January. The veteran knocked down a clutch three-pointer with less than two minutes remaining that broke a 126-126 tie and sent Milwaukee off to victory. Matthews has regularly played 20-plus minutes since mid-February, but his production has been too tepid to warrant fantasy consideration.