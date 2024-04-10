Matthews is questionable for Wednesday against Charlotte with right hamstring soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Matthews' injury appears to be a mild concern, but the Hawks could exercise caution with him for the second leg of a back-to-back set. He played five minutes in Tuesday's 117-111 loss to the Heat in double overtime, finishing with two points (2-2 FT), one assist and one steal.
