Matthews is questionable for Wednesday against Charlotte with right hamstring soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Matthews' injury appears to be a mild concern, but the Hawks could exercise caution with him for the second leg of a back-to-back set. He played five minutes in Tuesday's 117-111 loss to the Heat in double overtime, finishing with two points (2-2 FT), one assist and one steal.