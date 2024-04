Matthews (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Matthews missed the final three games of the regular season due to right hamstring soreness but will be available to play Wednesday. The veteran forward is averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.8 minutes across his last five appearances.