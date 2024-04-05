Matthews produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Matthews saw extended playing time in March with Jalen Johnson out with an ankle injury, but those minutes have disappeared ever since the latter returned. Matthews has now played less than 10 minutes in each of his last two games and figures to remain as a fringe bench player heading into the postseason.