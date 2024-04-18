Caruso generated six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal during 17 minutes of Wednesday's 131-116 win over the Hawks. Caruso said post-game that he sprained his left ankle, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Caruso missed portions of the first half after a collision with Andre Drummond. While he managed to return to the game, he was subbed out with 9:43 to play in the third quarter and didn't check back in. Caruso's status is certainly up in the air for Friday's matchup with Miami and is worth monitoring ahead of the contest. If he ends up sitting, Javonte Green, Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry are candidates for more minutes.