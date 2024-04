Caruso (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Heat, said that he expects to play in the matchup, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Caruso was initially believed to have a significant left ankle sprain, but he experienced reduced swelling Thursday. It appears increasingly likely that the 30-year-old will be available for Friday's win-or-go-home matchup, but the Bulls will likely continue to monitor him in the hours leading up to tipoff.